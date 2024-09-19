Firearm found on property of elementary school in Stratford

Police are investigating after finding a firearm on the property of an elementary school in Stratford on Wednesday.

Authorities said the firearm was located at Nichols Elementary School during the evening hours.

The gun was covered with dirt and debris, and was "rusted over" from being exposed to the outdoors for an extended period of time, according to police.

The firearm matches the description of a missing gun from the scene of an incident in 2017. Detectives are investigating whether the firearm is related to that incident.

Police said the firearm posed no threat to the public and it appears to be inoperable based on its current condition.