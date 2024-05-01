Student had gun in backpack at Achievement First Summit Middle School in Hartford: police

Police said they have secured a firearm that a student had in a backpack at Achievement First Summit Middle School in Hartford.
The school is located on Greenfield Street. Police said they responded to reports that a student had a firearm in a backpack and they have secured the firearm and the student.
The school was placed in lockdown, according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.
