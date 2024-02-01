Firearm stolen from off-duty officer in New Haven

New Haven Police reported today that a police officer's firearm and duty belt were stolen from their vehicle while it was parked in a grocery store parking lot.
The officer, who is from Bridgeport, was off-duty at the time, according to police. The car was parked at the Stop & Shop on Amity Road.
Police have apprehended suspects they believe to be involved. The investigation is still ongoing.
