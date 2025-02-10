Fire causes extensive damage to New London apartment building

Fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building in New London on Monday morning and two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the fire.

Firefighters responded to a three-family apartment building on Eastern Avenue just before 4 a.m. and found fire on the second and third floors, according to the fire department.

Officials called for a second alarm to bring in more crews.

All seven residents of the building were able to get out of the building. The fire department said some got out on their own while the first firefighters who arrived at the scene helped others.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. They have since been released, fire officials said.

The fire caused significant damage throughout the building, according to the fire department.

The New London fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.