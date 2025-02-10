New London

Fire causes extensive damage to New London apartment building

New London Fire Department

Fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building in New London on Monday morning and two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the fire.

Firefighters responded to a three-family apartment building on Eastern Avenue just before 4 a.m. and found fire on the second and third floors, according to the fire department.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officials called for a second alarm to bring in more crews.

All seven residents of the building were able to get out of the building. The fire department said some got out on their own while the first firefighters who arrived at the scene helped others.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. They have since been released, fire officials said.

Fire on Eastern Avenue New London

The fire caused significant damage throughout the building, according to the fire department.

Local

UConn 3 hours ago

UConn makes 600th straight appearance in AP women's basketball Top 25 poll

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Man going 130 miles per hour on I-84 said he was rushing to see sick friend: police

The New London fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

New London
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us