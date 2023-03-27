Norwich

Firefighter, 2 Residents Injured After House Fire in Norwich

By Angela Fortuna

Two residents and a firefighter were injured after a fire broke out at a Norwich home Monday night.

Norwich firefighters said they were called to a home on McKinley Avenue at about 6 p.m.

Responding crews said the blaze could be seen coming from the back of the second floor. Crews worked to open interior walls and ceilings to find hidden pockets of fire and extinguish, they said.

The fire was placed under control after about 30 minutes once firefighters got to the scene. People living in the home were able to self evacuate, according to authorities.

Two residents were injured, one of which suffered smoke inhalation. They were both taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor hand injury. They later returned to work, the fire department said.

Five adults were displaced in the fire. Several fire departments responded to the scene, and the Norwich Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

