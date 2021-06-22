Firefighter, 2 Residents Injured in New London Fire

A firefighter and two residents were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries after a fire on Montauk Avenue in New London on Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Thomas Curcio said firefighters responded after receiving a report around 8:10 a.m. about a fire on a stove and fire was coming from the back and side of the building when they arrived.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns.

Nine people have been displaced.

The Salvation Army's New London Emergency Disaster Services canteen responded to provide meals and hydration to first responders.