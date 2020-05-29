Firefighter Accused of Multiple Sex Assaults Faces Judge

The Manchester firefighter accused of a series of sexual assaults in Manchester and Vernon in the 2000s appeared before a judge on Friday.

Angelo Alleano, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday in connection with four burglaries and sexual assaults that occurred between 2001 and 2008.

Alleano appeared via video from the Hartford courthouse holding cell before a Hartford judge.

Citing the seriousness of the charges and the strength of the state's case, Tolland state's attorney Matthew Gedansky asked the judge for a $5 million bond. Gedansky said Alleano would be a threat to the community if he was released.

A public defender assigned to the case said Alleano is a father of two and a family man.

The judge set bail at $1 million.

Police in Manchester and Vernon Police made the arrest after investigating a series of residential burglaries in which the suspect sexually assaulted his victims, police said. The victims include an 84-year-old woman, a 57-year-old woman and a woman in her 30s.

Investigators said they got a break in the case with the help of a grant and DNA a genealogy service.

Alleano has been a Manchester firefighter for 24 years. He has been put on administrative leave, according to the Manchester Fire Department.