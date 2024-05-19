Westbrook

Firefighter falls through roof, 2 residents injured during Westbrook house fire

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A firefighter fell through a roof and two residents were injured during a house fire in Westbrook on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Lookout Road around 8 a.m. Once there, crews found heavy fire.

According to fire officials, there were three people inside of the home at the time of the fire. Two of them escaped with minor injuries and were transported to a medical center for treatment. The third person was being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Crews from additional towns including Clinton and Old Saybrook were brought in to help with the fire.

The location of the home created challenges for fire crews because the road it is on is small and narrow. It was difficult to get a lot of fire trucks in the area, according to Westbrook Fire Marshal John Flaherty.

As crews were working to extinguish the fire, Flaherty said one firefighter from Old Saybrook fell through the roof of the home. The firefighter reportedly sustained scrapes in the fall, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

In a tweet, Old Saybrook Fire Department said the firefighter that fell through the roof landed on their feet and was able to walk out of the building without medical attention.

The fire was reportedly brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The home is heavily damaged. It's unclear if the house is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

