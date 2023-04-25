Firefighter Hospitalized After Hurting Ankle While Battling Harwinton Fire

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after hurting their ankle while battling a house fire in Harwinton Tuesday morning.

The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to a home on Wildcat Hill Road at about 8 a.m. for a reported fire.

The extent of the firefighter's injuries are unknown at this time. The fire marshal is investigating.

Fire crews said they were able to rescue several pets that were in the home. The house is uninhabitable and residents are displaced.