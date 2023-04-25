Harwinton

Firefighter Hospitalized After Hurting Ankle While Battling Harwinton Fire

FiretruckFile
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after hurting their ankle while battling a house fire in Harwinton Tuesday morning.

The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to a home on Wildcat Hill Road at about 8 a.m. for a reported fire.

The extent of the firefighter's injuries are unknown at this time. The fire marshal is investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire crews said they were able to rescue several pets that were in the home. The house is uninhabitable and residents are displaced.

This article tagged under:

Harwinton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us