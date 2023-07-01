Firefighter hurt while battling flames at Waterbury home

A firefighter is in the hospital recovering after he was injured while working to douse a fire at a home in Waterbury Saturday.

Fire officials said the flames broke out during the early evening hours on Rose Street.

Crews encountered heavy fire emitting from several second-floor windows when they arrived on scene.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. The firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury to his leg and was subsequently taken to an area hospital.

Those that live at the Rose Street residence will likely need to look for other means of permanent shelter due to the heavy fire damage on the second and third floors of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.