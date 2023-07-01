Waterbury

Firefighter hurt while battling flames at Waterbury home

NBC Connecticut

A firefighter is in the hospital recovering after he was injured while working to douse a fire at a home in Waterbury Saturday.

Fire officials said the flames broke out during the early evening hours on Rose Street.

Crews encountered heavy fire emitting from several second-floor windows when they arrived on scene.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. The firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury to his leg and was subsequently taken to an area hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Those that live at the Rose Street residence will likely need to look for other means of permanent shelter due to the heavy fire damage on the second and third floors of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us