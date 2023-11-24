New London

Firefighter hurt while battling overnight blaze in New London

New London Firefighters IAFF Local 1522

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after getting injured while battling a blaze in New London early Friday morning.

New London Firefighters IAFF Local 1522 said a fire broke out on Pleasant Street shortly after 2:15 a.m.

Crews said a firefighter sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the hospital and have since been released.

Fire officials said the house is uninhabitable. No residents were injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Londonfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us