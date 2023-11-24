Firefighter hurt while battling overnight blaze in New London

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after getting injured while battling a blaze in New London early Friday morning.

New London Firefighters IAFF Local 1522 said a fire broke out on Pleasant Street shortly after 2:15 a.m.

Crews said a firefighter sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the hospital and have since been released.

Fire officials said the house is uninhabitable. No residents were injured.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.