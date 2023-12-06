EAST HARTFORD

Firefighter injured, 3 pets dead after fire at East Hartford home

By Angela Fortuna

East Hartford Fire Department

A firefighter is injured and three pets have died in a fire at an East Hartford home Wednesday afternoon.

The East Hartford Fire Department said a mayday was called after a firefighter was hurt and needed to be removed from the home. The firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews said two cats and one dog died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

"This incident is a sobering reminder that any “bread and butter” routine fire can quickly devolve into chaos. Thanks to the hardworking professionals on scene, this incident did not result in a significant firefighter injury," the fire department said on Facebook.

Multiple fire agencies were called in to assist. The cause is under investigation.

