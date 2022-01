A firefighter has minor injuries after battling a blaze at a laundromat near downtown New Britain Sunday.

The fire happened at the Four Star Plaza on Allen Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The firefighter has minor injuries to their hand and is being treated, crews said.

NBC Connecticut

The fire department said they're investigating what caused the fire. Neighboring businesses had some smoke and water damage but were otherwise unaffected.

No additional information was immediately available.