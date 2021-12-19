Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze at Hartford Home, 15 People Displaced

A firefighter is injured and 15 people are sleeping somewhere else tonight after battling a blaze at a multi-family home in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Hartford fire officials said a home on Westland Street went ablaze at approximately 1:45 a.m. Responding crews reported heavy fire and called a second alarm.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire for several hours. They said there's heavy damage to the structure.

A firefighter was injured, officials said. No medical services have been requested for the injury at this time. No one else was injured.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office. Officials said license and inspections deemed the home uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross is helping 15 people, or three families, that were displaced as a result of the fire. This includes 10 adults and five children.