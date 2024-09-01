Bridgeport

Firefighter injured battling Bridgeport house fire

bridgeport fire truck
NBCConnecticut.com

A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Crews responded to a home on Alpine Street and found heavy fire on all three floors.

After a few hours and extensive overhaul, firefighters were able to put the fire under control.

According to city officials, one firefighter was injured and was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Two adults and three children are now displaced. The Red Cross is helping them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

