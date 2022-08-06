Rocky Hill

Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire in Rocky Hill

Getty Images

A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Rocky Hill on Friday night.

Fire crews were called to an, old two-story farm house around 8:10 p.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire on the second floor of the home. No residents were home at the time.

White fighting the flames, fire officials said one firefighter was injured. That firefighter was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of any damage, but did say extensive overhaul is required.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hillhouse fire
