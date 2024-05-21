Firefighter injured after close call in Torrington

A firefighter is injured after a close call with a driver caused him to become entangled in a wire during a call in Torrington on Monday.

Local 1567 in Torrington said crews were responding to a service wire down in the road when a car drove over the wire, entangling a firefighter and injuring him.

It follows an incident earlier this month on May 8 where a fire engine was almost struck by a motorcycle.

And another incident on May 15 when a firetruck was early hit several times by drivers who were speeding by.

Firefighters are asking the public to drive with caution, especially around parked emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

"Our members want to return safely at the end of their shift as much as they want the public to return to their families as well," Local 1567 said on Facebook.