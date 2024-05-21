Torrington

Firefighter injured after close call in Torrington

By Angela Fortuna

Local 1567 IAFF Torrington Fire Department

A firefighter is injured after a close call with a driver caused him to become entangled in a wire during a call in Torrington on Monday.

Local 1567 in Torrington said crews were responding to a service wire down in the road when a car drove over the wire, entangling a firefighter and injuring him.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It follows an incident earlier this month on May 8 where a fire engine was almost struck by a motorcycle.

And another incident on May 15 when a firetruck was early hit several times by drivers who were speeding by.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Firefighters are asking the public to drive with caution, especially around parked emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

"Our members want to return safely at the end of their shift as much as they want the public to return to their families as well," Local 1567 said on Facebook.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

Amid concerns about school funding, Hartford approves new city budget

Wesleyan University 2 hours ago

Agreement reached between Wesleyan admin and pro-Palestinian protesters

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us