Firefighter Injured During 2-Alarm Blaze in Stamford

A firefighter was transported to the hospital with suspected injuries after battling a blaze at a home in Stamford Saturday night.

Fire crews said they responded to a home in the area on Reynolds Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found fire at the back of the house. The fire involved the deck area and was spreading quickly up the rear of the home and into the attic space, firefighters said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and crews had to force entry inside to put the blaze out.

Authorities said there were several inoperable fire hydrants and low water pressure in the neighborhood and due to water supply concerns, a second alarm was struck.

Nearby fire department responded to the scene and the fire was placed under control within 30 minutes.

One of the firefighters responding to the scene was injured while extinguishing the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. For more information, click here.