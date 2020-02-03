Firefighter Injured During House Fire in New Haven

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze at a multi-family home in New Haven Monday.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said crews were called to the building at 15 Colby Court around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived all the residents had escaped safely but there was heavy fire on the first floor and basement.

One firefighter twisted a knee and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

There is significant damage to the building but it’s not yet clear if it’s a total loss.

“In a building like this that's had renovations fire can travel in any kind of void space,” Alston said.

Six people, three adults and three children, live in the building. The American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.