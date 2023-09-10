Norfolk

Firefighter injured during Norfolk house fire

Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after getting injured during a house fire in Norfolk on Sunday.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a home on Litchfield Road, also known as Route 272.

The fire appeared to cause extensive damage to the home.

According to officials, a firefighter suffered a wrist injury and was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported and the homeowners are safe.

Route 272 is closed from Route 44 to Route 263. It's unclear when the area will reopen.

This article tagged under:

Norfolk
