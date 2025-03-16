Manchester

Firefighter injured fighting Manchester house fire

NBC Connecticut

A firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire in Manchester on Sunday.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Highland Street around 1 p.m. for a report of a structure fire that had been called in by a neighbor.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Once firefighters arrived less than a minute later, they said they found light smoke coming from a two-story, single-family home. A fire was found on the first floor and was extinguished within five minutes.

The house was reportedly unoccupied at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is helping two adults that are temporarily displaced.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to fire officials, one firefighter was transported to te hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. No other injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of fire remain under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us