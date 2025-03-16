Firefighter injured fighting Manchester house fire

A firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire in Manchester on Sunday.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Highland Street around 1 p.m. for a report of a structure fire that had been called in by a neighbor.

Once firefighters arrived less than a minute later, they said they found light smoke coming from a two-story, single-family home. A fire was found on the first floor and was extinguished within five minutes.

The house was reportedly unoccupied at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is helping two adults that are temporarily displaced.

According to fire officials, one firefighter was transported to te hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. No other injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of fire remain under investigation.