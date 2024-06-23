Firefighter injured fighting warehouse fire in Danbury

A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at a warehouse in Danbury early Sunday morning.

Firefighters in Danbury were responding to an accident around 12:15 a.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a warehouse on Kenosia Avenue.

As crews arrived to the scene, it was confirmed that there was a working fire inside of the warehouse.

Mutual aid was brought in from several fire departments including Brewster, Brookfield, Dodgingtown, Fairfield, Monroe, New Stevenson, Newtown, Putnam Lake, Ridgefield, Sandy Hook and Wilton.

According to fire officials, one Danbury firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The firefighter has since been released.

No one was inside of the warehouse at the time of the fire. Investigators did not give details about the extent of the damage.

Danbury Emergency Management is coordinating relief efforts and additional support services are being provided.

The fire is under investigation. At this time, Kenosia Avenue is closed between Apple Ridge Road and Boulevard Drive. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.