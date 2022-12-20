Firefighter Injured, Person Rescued After Car Goes Into Pawcatuck River

A firefighter was hospitalized after crews rescued a person from a car that went into the Pawcatuck River Monday night.

The Westerly Fire Department said they received a call reporting that a car went into the river from Cogswell Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Pawcatuck and Westerly crews found the car just north of the bridge in downtown Westerly, Rhode Island.

Dive crews were able to rescue the driver. Authorities said a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

No additional information was immediately available.