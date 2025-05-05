Firefighter injured rescuing pet from Norwalk apartment fire

A firefighter was injured while rescuing a pet from an apartment fire in Norwalk over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building on Grand Street on Sunday around 10:40 p.m. It was reported that there was a fire in the bathroom ceiling of an apartment on the first floor.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When crews arrived, they said they found the fire burning in the wall of a first floor apartment and in the ceiling between the first and second floors.

The fire was extinguished within 35 minutes. Officials said two apartments on the first floor sustained smoke and fire damage.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Several pets were removed by firefighters. According to fire officials, one firefighter suffered a minor injury while removing a pet from the apartment that was on fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.