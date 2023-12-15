Firefighter injured while battling blaze at Hartford home

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a home in Hartford Friday afternoon.

Crews said they were called to a vacant brick building on Zion Street at about 12:15 p.m. Firefighters saw fire coming form the first floor.

The blaze was quickly contained and no one was inside when the fire broke out. Crews said no one was living there.

NBC Connecticut

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries due to a slip while at the scene. They are expected to be OK, according to the fire department.

The cause is being investigated by the fire marshal's office.