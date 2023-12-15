Hartford

Firefighter injured while battling blaze at Hartford home

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a home in Hartford Friday afternoon.

Crews said they were called to a vacant brick building on Zion Street at about 12:15 p.m. Firefighters saw fire coming form the first floor.

The blaze was quickly contained and no one was inside when the fire broke out. Crews said no one was living there.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries due to a slip while at the scene. They are expected to be OK, according to the fire department.

The cause is being investigated by the fire marshal's office.

