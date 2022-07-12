Firefighter Injured While Battling Blaze in Waterbury

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze on Idylwood Avenue in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire broke out in a 3-story multi-family home.

Authorities said the home was occupied at the time the fire broke out. Families will be displaced, but officials aren't sure of how many yet.

The fire spread to all three floors and at least one firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Crews are still at the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.