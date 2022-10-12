Firefighter Injured While Battling Storage Facility Blaze in Shelton

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a storage facility in Shelton Wednesday afternoon.

Crews said they were called to The Body Shop on River Road at approximately 2 p.m. Responding crews found a large column of smoke in the area.

Firefighters saw a large storage container on fire as well as a car, a large amount of auto parts and other material.

Because of windy conditions, authorities said several brush fires were ignited from embers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire officials were able to put out all of the fires. The road was shut down during the incident because hoses ran across the roadway.

Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the scene. A few nearby fire departments provided station coverage during the incident.