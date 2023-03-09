Firefighter Injured While Fighting House Fire in Bristol

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in Bristol Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on Lacava Road around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the home, according to fire officials.

After making their way into the home, the decision was made to back out and fight the fire from the exterior, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn, but was not seriously injured, according to Fire Chief Richard Hart.

The home was being renovated and was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire marshal is investigating to determine what caused the fire.