Firefighter Taken to Hospital After House Fire Extends to Multiple Cars in Norwalk

A firefighter was taken to the hospital and a cat has died after a house fire that extended to multiple cars in Norwalk on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Cossett Road around 10:15 p.m.

Crews said they found the house fully involved with fire showing on all floors. The fire had also extended to three cars in the driveway.

According to firefighters, extinguishing the fire was difficult because there were hoarding conditions at the home with flammable liquids, propane tanks, motorcycles and car parts in the garage.

Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape safely. A dog was also able to escape. A cat died in the fire.

Investigators said a firefighter was transported to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. Two neighbors were treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities described the house's damage as a total loss. Six people are currently displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.