Firefighter Transported to Hospital After Fire at Berlin Trash Transfer Station

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

A Berlin firefighter was transported to the hospital after battling a fire at a trash transfer station.

Officials said they responded to Christian Lane for a report of a fire inside the commercial structure.

The blaze has since been extinguished and overhaul is in progress, crews said.

A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, according to the fire department.

People are being asked to avoid the area. It's unknown what caused the fire.

This marks the second fire at the facility since October.

