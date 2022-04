Firefighters battled a rapidly spreading 3-acre brush fire in Lisbon Friday night.

Crews said the fire burned from the Quinebaug River up into a heavily wooded area along Route 12.

Several nearby fire departments provided mutual aid including Jewett City, Griswold, Voluntown, Baltic and Preston City.

Officials noted that there was very high fire danger Friday. They're advising that people use extreme caution with open flames or when discarding ashes.