Roof Caves in on Abandoned Building as Crews Battle 5-Alarm Blaze in Meriden

Firefighters are working to put out a massive blaze at an abandoned building and nearby plate factory on Pratt Street in Meriden.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati said the fire broke out at 167 Pratt St. at about 8 p.m. The building has been vacant for a long period of time, he said.

Responding firefighters said heavy smoke was showing and fire was coming from the second and third floors.

One person was transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan said a plating factory behind the abandoned building also caught fire. Because of this, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in due to concerns about hazardous material inside.

The roof of the abandoned building caved in, and firefighters are concerned that the building may collapse. A home in the area was also evacuated.

Scarpati told NBC Connecticut that a person was rescued from inside the plating factory. It’s unknown why the person was inside, or what their condition was upon being pulled from the building.

Morgan believes the fire started in the main building and spread to the plating shop. It's unknown what caused the fire.

Several fire agencies are assisting, including Hartford, Southington, Cromwell, North Haven, Hamden, New Britain, Berlin, Hamden and more. The fire chief said there are about 100 firefighters at the scene, and they expect to remain there well into the night.

The fire marshal's office will investigate the cause of the fire. No additional information was immediately available.