Firefighters battle blaze and windy conditions in Middletown

A fire heavily damaged a home in Middletown Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Scarborough Lane just before 10 a.m., according to fire officials.

No one was injured.

Fire officials said the windy conditions made it more difficult to fight the flames.

The fire appeared to have destroyed the roof of the home.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.