Firefighters Battle Blaze at Webster Restaurant

Crews spent more than eight hours putting out hot spots, flames and thick smoke at the Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts, but fire officials said it appears to be a total loss. They’ve brought in an excavator to begin removing debris to put out any additional hot spots and clear a path so investigators can safely get inside.

The fire started at 154 Thompson Road around 2 a.m. Friday. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the roof when they arrived on scene and spent hours trying to put it out. The restaurant had closed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, so no one was in the building.

The conditions made it difficult to put out the fire. Initially, crews attempted to get into the building but were driven back by heavy smoke and heat. Everyone was pulled out and began working from the exterior.

With the smoke clearing a little, firefighters are opening up the roof of the Wind Tiki in Webster to try to get at some of the hidden hot spots and attack the flames from the ladder truck. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/yZjgc0exfg — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) March 18, 2022

“First crews tried to get inside, were pushed back, driven back by the heat and smoke, so we pulled everybody out and went to a defensive operation," Deputy Fire Chief Chris Jolda said. "At this time the State Fire Marshal’s been notified. They’re working along with Webster Fire, ourselves and Webster Police and obviously it’s still an active scene, so the investigation will be ongoing.”

Jolda said he believes the building is likely a total loss. It was built in the 1970s and has undergone construction several times.

“That’s one of the issues we’re dealing with is it’s been renovated several times," Jolda said. "As you see the angled soffit, we tried to pull that to gain access to get water in and the wall behind it goes all the way up, so that’s just basically for show, so those are the kind of things we’re running into right now, but it appears we’re making some headway on it.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A large fire broke out Friday morning at a popular Chinese restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts.

"Once we knock the heavy fire down we're going to have to get in, pull the ceilings, get access to all the void spaces, put the fire out and then the investigation team will go in," Jolda said. "This is very active still. This will be going on probably well into Friday during the day."

Firefighters struggled to reach hot spots. The smoke and morning fog limited visibility. Several surrounding fire departments responded to the scene to help, including Sutton, Leicester, Auburn, Dudley and Southbridge.

Those who live and work nearby said it was shocking to see a community staple all but destroyed in a matter of hours. Neighbor Janice Morin woke up to emergency vehicles surrounding her home and couldn’t believe her eyes.

“Just fire trucks everywhere, two big ladder trucks, smoke everywhere," Morin said. "You know, it was just like something out of another world.”

Flames continue to pop up as firefighters go on 5+ hours of battling this fire at the Wind Tiki in Webster. State Police Detectives & the State Fire Marshal’s Office are canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video and witnesses. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/ELnp1BMVYO — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) March 18, 2022

People like a similarly Wayne Kilian, who dined at the Wind Tiki for 40 years, were emotional about losing what was an institution in the area.

“We used to go like a tradition every Friday night, six or seven couples would meet up, have a couple cocktails and go home," Kilian said. "It’s sad."

Even Jolda has a personal connection to the restaurant.

“My mother worked here at one point when she was in high school, and so it’s tough," Jolda said.

The cause of the fie is under investigation by the state fire marshal, the Webster Fire Department and Webster Police Department. No injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.