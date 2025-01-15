Hartford

Firefighters battle blaze at apartment building in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Hartford Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at a townhouse on Tower Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Our crew at the scene said the flames spread to multiple homes, and a firefighter was seen being taken out on a stretcher.

Fire officials said a woman and a firefighter sustained injuries. The firefighter slipped on ice while battling the fire.

The entire building appears to be burnt to a crisp.

No additional information was immediately available.

