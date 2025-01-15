Firefighters battle blaze at apartment building in Hartford

Firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Hartford Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at a townhouse on Tower Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Our crew at the scene said the flames spread to multiple homes, and a firefighter was seen being taken out on a stretcher.

Fire officials said a woman and a firefighter sustained injuries. The firefighter slipped on ice while battling the fire.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The entire building appears to be burnt to a crisp.

No additional information was immediately available.