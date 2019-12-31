Hartford

Residents Jump From Second Floor After Fire at Hartford Apartment Complex

Firefighters at apartment complex in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters are battling a fire at Concord Hills apartments on Sherbrooke Avenue in Hartford and some residents jumped from the second floor, officials said.

Firefighters, police and ambulances responded and fire officials said there was fire on the second floor and it reached the fourth floor.

Some residents have been treated with oxygen masks. At least two people were taken away on stretchers and oxygen masks were used/

Sherbrooke is closed at nearby intersections.

No additional information was immediately available.

