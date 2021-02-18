New Lodon

Firefighters Battle Fire at New London Apartments

New London fire SUV
NBCConnecticut.com

Firefighters extinguished a fire at apartments in New London early Thursday morning and one firefighter was treated at the scene.

The New London Fire Department responded to the fire at 212 Montauk Avenue. They said the initial call came in at 12:27 a.m. with a report of smoke in a second-floor apartment.

Crews arrived three minutes later and found fire showing from a second-floor window of the three-story building, which is a mixed-use building with two vacant stores on the first floor and four apartments above them.

Crews elevated the call to a second alarm at 12:36 a.m. and the bulk of the fire was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes, but crews were at the scene for more than an hour to deal with hidden pockets of fire in void spaces and in the attic, according to the fire department.

One injury was reported. A firefighter was treated at the scene for fire debris in his eye, the fire department said.

The Red Cross relocated at least five tenants.

The New London fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

