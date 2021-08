Firefighters are battling a structure fire in New Haven Saturday morning.

The fire started at a home on Goffee St. just before 9 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters said they are working to get everyone out of the home.

Occupants being removed from the first and second floors — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) August 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back in with NBC Connecticut for updates