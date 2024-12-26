Southington

Firefighters battle house fire in Southington

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters battled a house fire on Howard Avenue in Southington early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 3:15 a.m., according to police.

There were seven people in the home when the fire broke out, according to fire officials.

Two teen girls smelled smoke and alerted their grandmother to the fire, fire officials said. Everyone was able to get out safely.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to Southington Fire Chief Eric Heath.

Howard Avenue was closed from Mill Street to West Center Street.

