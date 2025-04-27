Firefighters battle two significant fires within hours in West Haven

Firefighters battled two significant fires within hours in West Haven on Sunday.

The first fire happened shortly before 9 a.m. at a home on Hemlock Street.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the top floor of an occupied one-and-a-half story home.

Crews worked to contain the flames, which had reportedly already overtaken the top floor of the home.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

While still at the house fire, crews said there was another report of a structure fire at a large industrial complex on Dogburn Road around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators said the second fire involved a manufacturing industrial machine and associated 40-foot-long conveyor equipment.

The fire activated the building's sprinkler system and alarm, which alerted the city's 911 center.

Fire crews entered the building and found a well-involved fire within a large manufacturing and processing machine.

According to fire officials, crews faced significant smoke and high heat conditions.

Between the sprinkler system, water supply from the hydrants and extensive ventilation, fire crews were able to contain the fire and complete the extinguishment.

The cause of both of the fires remain under investigation.