West Haven

Firefighters battle two significant fires within hours in West Haven

Fire truck
Getty Images

Firefighters battled two significant fires within hours in West Haven on Sunday.

The first fire happened shortly before 9 a.m. at a home on Hemlock Street.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When fire crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the top floor of an occupied one-and-a-half story home.

Crews worked to contain the flames, which had reportedly already overtaken the top floor of the home.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

While still at the house fire, crews said there was another report of a structure fire at a large industrial complex on Dogburn Road around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators said the second fire involved a manufacturing industrial machine and associated 40-foot-long conveyor equipment.

Local

West Hartford 5 hours ago

Nepal Day celebrations and parade back in West Hartford

Face the Facts 7 hours ago

Face the Facts: Lawmakers debate high cost of special ed, soaring electric rates in Conn.

The fire activated the building's sprinkler system and alarm, which alerted the city's 911 center.

Fire crews entered the building and found a well-involved fire within a large manufacturing and processing machine.

According to fire officials, crews faced significant smoke and high heat conditions.

Between the sprinkler system, water supply from the hydrants and extensive ventilation, fire crews were able to contain the fire and complete the extinguishment.

The cause of both of the fires remain under investigation.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us