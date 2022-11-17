Firefighters Battling Fire in Windsor Locks

Firefighters have responded to a fire at Ahlstrom on Canal Bank Road in Windsor Locks.
A Facebook post from the Windsor Locks Fire Department said they, along with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and Enfield Firefighters Local 3912, have responded.
No additional information was immediately available.
