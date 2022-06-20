Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze at Popular Mansfield Restaurant

A firefighter has minor injuries and two cats have died after a fire at Gramma's Comfort Foods in Mansfield Monday afternoon.

An apartment upstairs was also ablaze. It's unclear if the fire started there or in the restaurant, according to fire officials.

Responding firefighters said they saw heavy smoke from the parking lot side of the building. Crews received reports of the fire around 2 p.m.

Route 32 remains closed as firefighters continue to work.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several town fire departments responded to the scene. No one was inside when the fire broke out.

A firefighter at the scene sprained his ankle while battling the fire and two cats in the upstairs apartment died, crews said.

"Power is down right now. We had to secure the power because on arrival, one of the challenges we had is we had a live primary on the ground that we had to navigate around to start fighting the fire. That was definitely a hazard and hindered our operation a little bit," Fire Chief Fred Mitchell said.

Officials said firefighters faced several challenges, including the fact that there are no hydrants in the area so tankers had to be brought in.

Two residents that lived above the restaurant are displaced and the Red Cross is helping them. It's unknown if the restaurant and home are a total loss.