Willimantic

Police Break Down Doors to Rescue People From Willimantic Fire

Police officers used battering rams to break down doors and get to people during a fire at a multi-family home in Willimantic Monday.

Crews responded to the home on West Park Street around 11:45 a.m. and reported seeing a heavy fire upon arrival. The home contains six apartments but only four were occupied at the time, according to the Willimantic Fire Department.

Firefighters and police were able to get everyone out. One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene, but declined to be taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

In all, seven adults and six children have been displaced by the fire.

Fire officials are still working on a cause for the fire.

