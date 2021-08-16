Firefighters Come Together With Wall of Patches to Honor Fallen Burlington Firefighter

A tribute is growing in honor of a 26-year-old Burlington firefighter who died after suffering a medical emergency while fighting a fire in New Hartford last week.

Colin McFadden, a member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, was one of the many firefighters who responded to help put out a massive fire at the historic New Hartford House in New Hartford last week when he suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to John Dempsey Hospital for emergency surgery.

That is where doctors discovered that he had a rare form of leukemia that had not been diagnosed, according to fire officials. Two days late, McFadden passed away.

Firefighter Colin McFadden was a member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

In honor of a fellow firefighter, members of many departments have come together to honor McFadden and fire departments from across the state have been placing their patches on the chain-link fence erected at the site of the New Hartford fire.

Lt. Ty O’Neill, a firefighter with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company and a member of New Hartford Volunteer Ambulance, said the tribute started when New Harford put up an American flag and a photo of McFadden.

O’Neil decided to put up a patch from New Hartford Volunteer Ambulance, posted about it on Facebook and invited other departments to put their patches up as well.

Within a day, there were more than 20 patches. Now there are more than 100, he said.

“It’s been just such an amazing showing of brotherhood that everybody from all over the state is coming out with it and putting their patches up,” O’Neil said.



The patches, he said, are a display of how firefighting is a brotherhood and how firefighters stick together.

O’Neill said fire departments that wish to take part can mail send patches to:

New Hartford Fire

P.O. Box 203

New Hartford, CT 06057

Calling hours for McFadden will be held at the Funk Funeral Home in Bristol on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A mass will be held on Thursday at Saint Matthew Church in Bristol at 11 a.m. with a burial to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Burlington Fire Department is asking that donations be made to organizations that influenced McFadden and helped shape him into someone dedicated to serving the community.

NorthStar Foundation

20 Deerfield Lane

Storrs, CT 06268

Focus Center for Autism

PO Box 452

326 Albany Turnpike

Canton, CT 06019



Gengras Center

1678 Asylum Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06117



Connecticut Rivers Council

Boy Scouts of America

60 Darlin St

East Hartford, CT 06108



Shepard’s Meadows Equestrian Center

733 Hill Street

Bristol, CT 06010

Insurance City Repeater Club

94 Rowe Place

Bristol, CT 06010



Burlington Fire Department

PO Box 1285

Burlington CT, 06103