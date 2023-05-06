meriden

Firefighters Continue to Douse Hot Spots From Massive Fire at Abandoned Meriden Building

By Angela Fortuna

Firefighters continued to put out hot spots Saturday morning of a massive 6-alarm fire that tore through an abandoned building in Meriden.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Friday in a building on Pratt Street.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building's second and third floors, according to city officials.

At one point, the roof of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze from outside.

The fire spread to a plating factory behind the abandoned building.

Because of this, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in due to concerns about hazardous material inside.

According to city officials, one person was found inside that plating factory and was rescued. The extent of that person's injuries has not been released.

No firefighters were injured, according to Chief Kenneth Morgan.

Investigators don't yet know where or how the fire started, Morgan said.

Several fire agencies assisted Meriden, including Hartford, Southington, Cromwell, North Haven, Hamden, New Britain, Berlin, Hamden and more.

