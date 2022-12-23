Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington

Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning.

The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington.

As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across the road. They used a small boat to determine how deep the water was, before decided it was safe to drive the fire truck through, according to fire officials.

A strong storm caused flooding all along the Connecticut shoreline Friday morning.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They were able to put the fire out quickly and kept it contained to one room.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, fire officials said.