Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Stratford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Erin Dibble

Firefighters from multiple departments extinguished a boat fire in Stratford on Saturday.

Bridgeport Fire Department's fireboat responded to help Stratford firefighters with a report of a boat fire around 9:30 a.m. The Coast Guard was also notified about the fire.

Once at the scene, crews found a fully involved boat fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire without any injuries.

Everyone from the boat has been accounted for and is safe.

There's no word on what may have started the fire.

We have reached out to Stratford Fire Department for additional information about the fire, but have not yet heard back.

