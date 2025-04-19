Firefighters extinguish brush fire that nearly encroached on homes in North Haven

North Haven firefighters were able to put out a fire that quickly spread to a nearby wooded area Friday evening.

The fire department said they responded to Spring Road for a reported structure fire around 3 p.m.

Crews found a large brush fire with homes exposed. Firefighters attacked the blaze on the south side, and strong winds and hilly terrain created a fast-moving fire that threatened homes on Renee Lane.

With the help of neighboring fire agencies, crews were able to get the fire under control and put out hot spots in the span of a few hours.

The fire burned about 2.5 acres of land. Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the blaze before it damaged any homes.

The fire department is reminding residents to use caution with any outdoor fires due to the elevated fire danger.