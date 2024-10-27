Southbury

Firefighters extinguish car fire in Southbury and prevent possible brush fire

Southbury Fire Department

Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire in Southbury over the weekend and prevented the flames from becoming a brush fire.

Crews said they responded to eight calls on Saturday, including a car fire on Bullet Hill Road.

In photos provided by the fire department, large flames and thick smoke can be seen coming out of the front of a car.

Once firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the flames and wet down the area nearby to protect it from a possible brush fire.

No injuries were reported.

state of emergency has been declared due to critical fire weather conditions and crews are responding to multiple brush fires across the state.

