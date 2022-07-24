vernon

Firefighters Extinguish Pick-Up Truck Fire in Vernon Driveway

Lt. Regan Toomey of Ellington FD

Firefighters extinguished a pick-up truck fire in the driveway of a Vernon home on Sunday morning.

Multiple crews were called to a home on Reservoir Road near the McDonald's Restaurant on Route 31 around 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a pick-up truck well-involved in fire and in close proximity to a detached garage.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and remained at the scene to check for extension to the garage, vehicle removal and traffic control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

vernontruck fire
